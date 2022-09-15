ONE LIFE Alum Books New Gig

Melissa Fumero (ex-Adriana, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and former BROOKLYN NINE-NINE co-star, Andy Samberg, will reunite to voice characters on the new Comedy Central cartoon, DIGMAN!. The actress announced the news on Instagram, posting, “Awww yeahhh!!! Sooooo excited to share this news! This show is so fun and SO FREAKIN FUNNY, but of course of it because it’s coming the minds of @neilerdude & Andy (@thelonelyisland) Two of my faves and two of the funniest people on planet earth. Coming soon!!!”