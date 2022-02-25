New Series From GH: NIGHT SHIFT Writer

Best known to soap audiences as the Head Writer of GH: NIGHT SHIFT’s second season, Sri Rao is back on the scene with a new drama, THE FAME GAME, which drops today on Netflix. The series stars Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit who plays, “A superstar actress, wife, and mother who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, the glitzy superstar’s perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the glamorous life of a global icon.” Rao also serves as executive producer. For more the eight-episode drama and to see the trailer, click here.