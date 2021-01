On Facebook, Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick, GUIDING LIGHT) announced that he had booked a new role. “Exciting news to share!” he enthused. “I was cast as ‘Father Hogan’ in the premier episode of Law & Order; Organized Crime starring Christopher Meloni & Mariska Hargitay. They couldn’t have been nicer! This is Father Hogan praying to return for another episode! Stay safe everyone!” The LAW & ORDER spinoff series will air in the spring on NBC.