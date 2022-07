Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna, Y&R et al) will appear in and serve as producer for an upcoming horror film based on H.P. Lovecraft’s short story, The Thing On The Doorstep, reports Deadline. The film stars Heather Graham, Judah Lewis, Bruce Davison (ex-Wilhelm, GH) and Johnathon Schaech. Crampton, has also joined Amp, who is handling worldwide sales of the film, as Vice President of Production and Development. For the full story go to Deadline.com.