New Project For AMC Alum Josh Duhamel?

Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo, ALL MY CHILDREN) is in negotiations to take over the lead role in Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez. Lionsgate has chosen him as a replacement for actor Armie Hammer, who dropped out of the project last week. Shotgun tells the story of Darcy (Jennifer Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel if cast) who gather their families for a destination wedding, as the couple gets cold feet about marrying. The entire wedding party is then taken hostage. If Duhamel signs, the film will start shooting next month.