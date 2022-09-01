New Gigs For Soap Alums

A trio of soap alums have lined up new projects. Ryan Phillippe (ex-Billy, ONE LIFE TO LIVE) and Jaime Ray Newman (ex-Kristina, GH) have both landed new projects. Phillippe will host and executive produce a podcast, The Fall Guys, that will delve into the history of Hollywood’s stunt performers, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. Newman has joined the cast of APPLE TV+’s THE BIG CIGAR. She will play the recurring role of Roz in the six-episode series. Finally, Marisa Tomei (ex-Marcy, AS THE WORLD TURNS) will co-star in the rom-com Upgraded, deadline.com is reporting exclusively. The actress will take on the role of auction house executive Claire Dupree.