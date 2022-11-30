New Date For B&B Stars’ Christmas Film

B&B’s Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Kelly Kruger (ex-Eva; ex-Mackenzie, Y&R) will appear on screen together in the upcoming GAF Family holiday flick, THE ART OF CHRISTMAS. The film was scheduled to air on December 18, but has been pushed up to December 9. Brooks was not expecting to be part of the cast but the stars aligned. “Kelly had worked with the producers before and they were still casting and Kelly was like, ‘Let me ask Darin if he wants to do one of the roles,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ It was very cool that worked out, and it was so fun for us to work together again,” the actor told Digest.