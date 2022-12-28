More Details On Marcus Coloma’s GH Exit

On the heels of the news that Marcus Coloma is exiting the role of GH’s Nikolas, Deadline shared a statement from the actor’s rep saying, “Marcus has wrapped his 3-year contract with General Hospital and has thoroughly enjoyed working on the show with such a talented group of actors, writers, producers and directors. Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent Covid exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year.” The actor’s final episode will air at the end of January 2023. For more, click here.