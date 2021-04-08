Meet B&B's Newest Cast Member Vasthy Mompoint

When Vasthy Mompoint landed a coveted spot in the CBS Diversity Sketch Comedy Showcase, pre-pandemic, she had no idea that just over a year later she’d be playing a coroner on B&B. Upon her arrival at the studio, she recalls, “They said, ‘You’ll be called to set early but you won’t go on for, like, five or six hours.’ I thought, ‘Great.’ So, I was sitting there, getting into my zone, going over my lines, and I hear a knock on the door and they were like, ‘Yeah, we’re going to be starting five hours earlier,’ and once I got on set, it was just warp speed. I wasn’t used to working that way but I absolutely loved it. My brain went to dance mode and the director was like the choreographer, shooting out information super-quick, and it all just clicked.”

Mompoint was grateful to have Tanner Novlan (Finn) as her primary scene partner. “He was like, ‘Is this your first soap opera?’ I said yes and he said, ‘I’ve got your back. I haven’t been here that long but I remember my first day and you’re doing a great job,’ ” she relays. “He was like my coach. He and the whole cast were so supportive.”

The newcomer drew on her family background for the role. “My parents will be so happy that finally they have a doctor in the family,” she chuckles. “I come from a long line of nurses. My mom is a nurse. My sister is a nurse. My aunt is a nurse and so I thought, ‘I’m going to be my mom today,’ so it was like I stepped into her shoes. I used to watch her at work and it felt really cool to feel like I was in the family business for a few days.”

Mompoint shares that the soap holds a special place in her heart. “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL helped my grandmother learn English when she moved to America,” explains the daughter of Haitian immigrants. “She’s no longer with us but when I used to stay home from school, many of my early memories are of my grandmother watching B&B, and that’s why it was so full circle. When I booked the show, I thought, ‘How cool is that?’ ” Mompoint first airs today.