Maurice Benard On Possible GH Retirement

In a live streaming episode of his mental health-centric YouTube series, STATE OF MIND, Maurice Benard (Sonny) addressed his GH status. “I’m really happy right now. If you know me, you know it’s in waves how happy I am on GENERAL HOSPITAL. Up and down, up and down,” he acknowledged, adding, “Acting isn’t what it was when I was young. Sometimes it’s difficult and it hits me in places to act that I don’t like. But right now, I’m really happy on GH.” Benard, who will mark his 30th anniversary as Sonny next year, admitted that retiring from his three-time Emmy-winning role is on his mind. “Soon enough, I’ll be done with it. Sorry. I hate to say that, but it’s the truth.” Musing about a possible post-GH future, he said, “I would want to bring this STATE OF MIND [show] in a place where I could make a good enough living to just do this.”