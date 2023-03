Chart-topping rap artist Lil Nas X made his debut on the Carpool Karaoke segment of James Corden’s LATE LATE SHOW — which included the actor making his soap opera debut when he and Corden dropped by to appear in a B&B scene alongside Sean Kanan (Deacon) and Annika Noelle (Hope). (The scenes will air on B&B on April 19.) Check out their antics here.