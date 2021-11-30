Kristina Wagner Back To GH!

Kristina Wagner, who has been largely absent from the canvas as GH’s Felicia since it returned to production following its Covid shutdown (she did appear in the Sean Donely tribute episode in May) is poised to return to the show. The fan fave, who began her Port Charles career in 1984, tweeted, “Tomorrow I head back to work on General Hospital! Lucky me. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of that family once again. Here we go. More to come. Felicia Scorpio rides again.”