Kelly Ripa’s Book Released

Kelly Ripa’s (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) new book, Live Wire, is out now, and filled with stories about her personal and professional life. The book’s description states that it is “a collection of personal essays on childhood, motherhood, marriage, her career and the intersection of all the above — putting her thoughtfulness, assertiveness and deep understanding of the dynamics of gender and power on full display.” The candid Ripa speaks about her time co-hosting LIVE! WITH REGIS AND KELLY and her relationship with Regis Philbin, plus the backstage dynamics at the show and more. You can pick it up on Amazon and at traditional book stores.