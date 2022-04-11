Kelly Ripa Book Release Date Announced

Kelly Ripa (ex-Hayley, ALL MY CHILDREN) announced on Instagram that her new book, Live Wire, will be released on September 27. She posted, “My husband [Mark Consuelos, ex-Mateo, AMC] said writing a book is like giving birth. He’s never done either. Although it would be like giving birth, if giving birth lasted 18 months. A labor of love nonetheless. Preorder for those who love long winded short stories.” To get your copy, click here. Ripa has another project coming down the pipeline, as well: She will host the new ABC game show GENERATION GAP, premiering in July.