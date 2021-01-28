Katrina Bowden Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “I have two. I use Olaplex. It’s for blonde hair. It keeps your hair strong and healthy, and then I have this new one that’s called Iles Formula that I am obsessed with. It’s so good. My colorist recommended it.”
Favorite Jeans Brand: “Frame Denim.”
Favorite Phone App: “Instagram is the app I use the most. Boring answer.”
Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian food. Italian flavor is my favorite.”
Favorite Sports Team: “I guess the [L.A.] Lakers.” Favorite Breakfast Item: “Bagel with lox.”
Favorite Coffee Drink: “A flat light with coconut milk.”
Favorite Adult Beverage: “I love a glass of wine; a glass of sauvignon blanc would be my favorite.”
Favorite Sweet Treat: “Dessert! I love chocolate but I also love carrot cake, which I think would be my absolute favorite.”
Favorite Healthy Snack: “An apple with almond butter.”
Favorite Color: “Do I have to pick just one?”
Favorite Magazine: “This one! Soap Opera Digest! It’s the only one I read anymore.”
Favorite Book: “I read a lot so that’s a hard question. It kind of changes all the time. Now, I’d say Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza.”
Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Now, that is a tough question! I have a pair of jeans that I will never get rid of and I love so much and I just want to wear them all the time. They’re casual and so worn-in, and they are just perfect.”
Favorite Room In Your Home: “Bedroom.”
Favorite Sitcom: “30 ROCK!”
Favorite Movie: “That is one of the hardest questions of all time. I’d say Mean Girls. If that is on, I will always watch it, but I love The Shawshank Redemption. That’s one of my favorites.”
Favorite Drama Series: “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL, of course!”
Favorite Cartoon Series: “I don’t really watch cartoons so I have to pass.”
Favorite Comic: “David Letterman.”
Favorite Singer: “My husband.”
Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My air fryer. It’s really great and it’s easy to use, too.”
Favorite Places I’ve Ever Visited: “Oh, my gosh … Thailand and Australia. I’ve gotten to visit so many great places.”