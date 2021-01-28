INTERVIEW

Katrina Bowden Weighs In On Her Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “I have two. I use Olaplex. It’s for blonde hair. It keeps your hair strong and healthy, and then I have this new one that’s called Iles Formula that I am obsessed with. It’s so good. My colorist recommended it.”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Frame Denim.”

Favorite Phone App: “Instagram is the app I use the most. Boring answer.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Italian food. Italian flavor is my favorite.”

Favorite Sports Team: “I guess the [L.A.] Lakers.” Favorite Breakfast Item: “Bagel with lox.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “A flat light with coconut milk.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “I love a glass of wine; a glass of sauvignon blanc would be my favorite.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Dessert! I love chocolate but I also love carrot cake, which I think would be my absolute favorite.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “An apple with almond butter.”

Favorite Color: “Do I have to pick just one?”

Favorite Magazine: “This one! Soap Opera Digest! It’s the only one I read anymore.”

Favorite Book: “I read a lot so that’s a hard question. It kind of changes all the time. Now, I’d say Becoming Supernatural by Joe Dispenza.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Now, that is a tough question! I have a pair of jeans that I will never get rid of and I love so much and I just want to wear them all the time. They’re casual and so worn-in, and they are just perfect.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Bedroom.”

Favorite Sitcom: “30 ROCK!”

Favorite Movie: “That is one of the hardest questions of all time. I’d say Mean Girls. If that is on, I will always watch it, but I love The Shawshank Redemption. That’s one of my favorites.”

Favorite Drama Series: “BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL, of course!”

Favorite Cartoon Series: “I don’t really watch cartoons so I have to pass.”

Favorite Comic: “David Letterman.”

Favorite Singer: “My husband.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “My air fryer. It’s really great and it’s easy to use, too.”

Favorite Places I’ve Ever Visited: “Oh, my gosh … Thailand and Australia. I’ve gotten to visit so many great places.”

