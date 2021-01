Katrina Bowden’s (Flo, B&B) film, Born a Champion, is out in theaters today. Bowden, who stars with Sean Patrick Flanery (ex-Sam, Y&R) in the film, shared the news on Instagram today, posting, “Today! Born a Champion @lionsgate is available in select theaters and everywhere you rent your movies. Come for the MMA/BJJ history and fighting, stay for the beautiful love story❤️ @spflanery”