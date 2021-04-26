6:30 a.m.: I usually wake up at sunrise. It depends on what my call time is, obviously, but I usually get up about

6:30-6:45 a.m.: From there I make my coffee.

7:00 a.m.: I meditate for 20 minutes when I can fit it in, then I try to get in a workout before I head off to the set. That would be about 30-45 minutes. I’ll do that in my bedroom. Pilates is pretty easy as that goes.

7:45 a.m.: I will walk the dogs and feed them before I leave for work, and then take a quick shower. I usually leave about 8:15.

8:15 a.m.: I head to the studio and I usually get there by 9, depending on traffic.

9:00 a.m.: Once I get to the studio, I’ll get my hair done and usually I’ll do my own makeup. That takes about 20 minutes, and I will run lines, usually while I’m getting my hair done, and then wait until it’s my turn to be called to set. We start shooting at 9 and we do a quick blocking/rehearsal and get our notes from the director when we are there, and then start shooting. With Covid, now there are different things we do. We go to set with masks on and then we’ll take them off to do our scenes. In the beginning, it was a little tricky with all the new Covid rules, but we really made it work and it’s really easy now.

11:00 a.m.: Depending on the day, I tend to start shooting around 11 and I’m there for a few hours. It depends on the schedule, of course, but if I arrive at 9, I’m usually there until about 3 or 4 in the afternoon.

12:00 p.m.: We have a lunch break from 12 to 1, so if I don’t have time to pack a lunch or I just didn’t bother doing it, I’ll go run and grab something. But I will usually pack a lunch.

3:00-4:00 p.m.: That’s when I usually get out of work. After work, I’ll usually head home and walk the dogs since it has been a while since they’ve been out. We will take a nice, long walk. Then, maybe I’ll meet a friend for a hike or go out for a drink before dinner, and now that The Grove is opening up again, and sometimes if we wrap a little bit later, I’ll go over there to have a drink with some of the ladies after work, and that’s been really fun.

7:00 p.m.: I like to cook maybe four-to-five times a week. I’ll usually start dinner around 7 so we can eat about 7:30-7:45, depending on the day, of course. I make a lot of salmon. That’s one of my favorite things to cook. It’s good and it’s good for you.

8:00 p.m.: After dinner and clean-up, I like to watch a little TV, but I haven’t really been watching much of it lately. But if I’m really into a show, forget it. I’ll be watching.

9:00 p.m.: I will usually go over my lines for the next day. I’ll spend about an hour doing that. I’ll go over it once and then go over it again, but I don’t like to go over it too much because I don’t want to overload my brain before bed. It’s usually about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on how much stuff I have for the next day. For me, I memorize well and then I sleep on it and it seems to stick in my brain a little bit better than if I study a lot. Then, read a little bit of a book in bed. Lately, I’ve been reading a lot. I find that when I read before bed I get a better sleep than if I watch TV before I go to sleep — but again, it depends. Also, I’ll take the dogs out one more time for a quick little jaunt.

10:00-10:30 p.m.: I like to be in bed by 10 to 10:30 and asleep by 11. I like to be a bit of an early bird, so bedtime usually depends on what time I eat dinner but if I eat by 7:30, I’ll be in bed by 10:30.

11:00 p.m.: Lights out.