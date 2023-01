Jane Elliot, who retired from GH in 2017, is returning to the show in April in conjunction with the show’s 60th anniversary — and Digest has learned that it will be a long-term stay. The show also announced that it will air a tribute to the late Sonya Eddy (Epiphany), who passed away last month, in late March, and that the beloved Nurses’ Ball will return to the air, kicking off the first week in April.