Jack And Kristina Wagner Create Scholarship Fund For Late Son

Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco, GH et al) and Kristina Wagner (Felicia, GH) are honoring their late son, Harrison Wagner, who passed away on June 6 at the age of 27, with the creation of a scholarship fund in his name. A statement on the New Life House Recovery Community’s website explains, “The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was created by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in honor of their son Harrison Wagner. Harrison was a bright, exuberant young man whose smile lit up any room he was in. He has left behind many men and family members who loved him deeply. We are heartbroken that he ultimately lost his battle with addiction and we hope that Harrison’s memory will live on through this scholarship and will help other young men get help for their addiction that would not otherwise be able to afford it. [Donations to the scholarship fund] will be used to directly help young men pay their rent or a portion of their rent who could not otherwise afford their care at New Life House.” Harrison’s girlfriend, Sophia Bua, wrote a heartfelt tribute to him on Instagram on June 8, saying, “Here’s a love letter to babe. I’m so broken hearted. We had plans this Friday and you called to apologize. Seven years, on and off, round and round we loved each other. For better or for worse. In sickness and in health. Sorry, I missed yr calls in the midst of the night these last few days. I miss sleeping in yr pola bear arms, curled up. I miss sending you silly animal videos. I miss you sending gorgeous songs that made me cry. I was never alone in this world with you. You were the balm that soothed my soul. You were my guy. I hope I was that comfort for you. I will always be yr baby, babe. I will always choose to love you in this world and in any other life.” Donations to the Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund can be made here.