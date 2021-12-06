Ingo Rademacher Addresses GH Exit

In an Instagram video, Ingo Rademacher addressed his departure from GH as Jax. “Good morning, guys,” he began. “So this is my official video to say that I’m no longer on the show, which I never got a chance to do because Nancy [Lee Grahn, Alexis] announced it to everyone on Twitter, saying that I was mercifully no longer on the show. Which was a huge disappointment to me. After having worked with someone for 25 years you would think they would show a little bit more respect and have a little bit more integrity and allow me to make that announcement to the fans. I will have more to say about Nancy later on. I’m sorry that I didn’t put out this video earlier, but this about thanking you guys, the fans of the show, and also the GENERAL HOSPITAL crew and cast. I was on the show for 25 years, they were like my family, a lot of the people there, and I was really hoping I could play Jax for another 10 or 25 years. And unfortunately, that’s not going to happen, obviously. I want to thank you guys for sticking with Jax for 25 years and I’m sorry that I’m not there anymore to play Jax, which is still something that I’m trying to process, it’s just kind of crazy.” He thanked the fans for their engagement, noting, “A lot of you come on there and say that you’re vaccinated but you stand for medical freedom. I love hearing that because I think it should be a choice; if you want to go get the vaccine, get the vaccine, if you think it’s going to protect you, that’s great. But you should be able to make that choice. I think we all need to fight this because I don’t agree with vaccine mandates, obviously you already know that. I do not agree with corporations ever, ever being able to mandate a vaccine to keep your job, to keep your livelihood, and a lot of people were coerced and forced into taking the jab, otherwise they would lose everything. And that’s not a choice, that’s coercion and that is not freedom of choice at all, so I’m really frustrated with what’s going on in this world right now and this is what I want to say to all of you as well: Do not pass this fight onto your kids. Unfortunately, we’re alive right now, we’re the strong ones, we’re the adults in the room and we need to fight this, please don’t pass it onto your kids. So, come out and say something. I think we should all encourage each other to not be afraid to come out and speak your mind. That’s been a huge problem in this society. In a democracy, everybody should be able to voice their opinion and that is no longer happening and that’s kind of scary, so again, just a big thank-you to all of you guys, thank you so much for all the positive comments, I really, really appreciate it and thank you so much for supporting me for 25 years.” Rademacher, who has played Jax on and off since 1996, last aired on November 22, when the character returned to Australia. For the full statement, click here.