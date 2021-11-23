ICYMI Victoria Konefal Guests On Digest’s Podcast

On the latest Dishing With Digest, DAYS’s Victoria Konefal (Ciara) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how an incident at the gas station made her stand out at her MODERN FAMILY audition, 2) how she really felt about the “Cin” pairing in the beginning, and 3) why working with Charles Shaughnessy (ex-Shane) in BEYOND SALEM was extra-meaningful for her.

