Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) went live on Instagram with Soap Opera Digest for an intimate Q&A about his career, his mental health advocacy and more. Check it out here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CSNUOHkiIcf/