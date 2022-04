On the latest Dishing With Digest, Brook Kerr (Portia, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that early in her career, she starred in music videos for artists like Biggie Smalls and Tupac Shakur, 2) that she was working a real estate job when the role of Portia came up and 3) that she enlisted friends like Lindsay Hartley (ex-Theresa, PASSIONS) to help her prepare for her GH audition.