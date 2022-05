On the latest Dishing With Digest, Avery Pohl (Esme, GH) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she was one of over 600 actresses contending for the part of Esme, 2) how PASSIONS alum Rodney Van Johnson (ex-T.C.) helped prepare her for her GH screen-test and 3) how she and Jon Lindstrom (Ryan) got on the same page about their characters’ unorthodox father/daughter relationship.