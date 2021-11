On the latest Dishing With Digest, GH alum Emma Samms (ex-Holly) shared some interesting facts, including 1) that she used an American accent for her original GH audition, 2) how she managed to win over DYNASTY co-star Joan Collins (ex-Alexis), much to the surprise of their other co-workers, and 3) how her new husband, Simon McCoy, convinced her to reverse her decades-long insistence that she would never marry again.