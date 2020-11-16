In the latest Dishing With Digest, Peter Reckell (ex-Bo, DAYS) shared some interesting facts, including 1) how he improvised the nickname “Fancy Face” for Hope, 2) what he really thought about DAYS recasting Bo with Robert Kelker-Kelly and 3) why he and his family relocated to New Zealand.
ICYMI: 3 Things Peter Reckell Revealed On Digest's Podcast
