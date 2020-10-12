ICYMI: 3 Things GH's Judith Chapman Revealed On Digest's Podcast

In the latest Dishing With Digest, Judith Chapman (Gloria, Y&R) shared some interesting facts, including 1) she informed her AS THE WORLD TURNS boss of her intention to exit from her first soap role, Natalie, and move to California by donning a pink jacket that said “Hollywood” on the back, 2) then-GH Executive Producer Gloria Monty hunted her down in Mexico, where Chapman was vacationing, to take on her Port Charles persona, Ginny, and 3) when she auditioned for Gloria, she had such a strong gut feeling that walked out saying, “This one’s mine” — and minutes later, she got word that she’d been hired.