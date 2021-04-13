GUIDING LIGHT Virtual Interview

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alan Locher will welcome three of GUIDING LIGHT’s Reardon family on his YouTube talk show, The Locher Room. Ellen Dolan (ex-Maureen), Harley Jane Kozak (ex-Annabelle) and Michael Woods (ex-Jim) will appear on Wednesday, April 21 at 3 p.m. ET. To watch the interview, click here.

