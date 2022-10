Alan Locher will welcome Michael O’Leary (ex-Rick, GUIDING LIGHT) to his YouTube show, The Locher Room, on Thursday, October 20. The actor will talk about his time on the soap, working with Jerry verDorn once again on season 6 of Venice and his recurring role on LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME. The live interview will take place at 3 p.m. ET and can be viewed here.