ABC has announced that it has renewed GREY’S ANATOMY for an 18th season, and its spinoff, STATION 19 for a fifth season. Jason George (ex-Michael, SUNSET BEACH) stars as firefighter Ben Warren and Lachlan Buchanan (ex-Kyle, Y&R) recurs as Emmett on STATION 19; GREY’S ANATOMY stars James Pickens, Jr. (ex-Zack, ANOTHER WORLD).