Go Bananas for Tribe’s CBD Monkey Gland Cocktail

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

When the Monkey Gland debuted in the 1920s, thirsty Parisians “went ape” for this drink. Today, however, this classic cocktail seems to have fallen into obscurity. Luckily for cocktail enthusiasts, even an orangutan could make this simple drink at home! If you consider yourself a cocktail connoisseur, you’ve got to give this old drink a go.

Since the Monkey Gland calls for fresh orange juice, it’s also a perfect fit for Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil. Our high-quality CBD oil has subtle traces of orange extract, which should enhance this pungent Prohibition-era punch.

CBD Monkey Gland Cocktail

So, what’s the deal with the name “Monkey Gland?” Well, if you’re extra squeamish, you may want to skip straight to the cocktail recipe. Don’t say we didn’t warn you!

In the early 20th century, there was a “doctor” who believed in placing monkey glands onto human testicles to bump up testosterone levels. While this theory was obviously “bollocks,” it was pretty fashionable for a few years. Don’t believe us? Google the name “Serge Voronoff.”

Anyhoo, bartenders named their drink after these experiments to highlight the Monkey Gland’s “energizing” effects.

As a side note: there’s now a famous dipping sauce in South Africa that uses the name “Monkey Gland.” And, no, there are no monkey glands in the ingredients list!

Ingredients

2 oz gin

1 oz orange juice

1 barspoon grenadine

Splash of absinthe

1 dropperful of Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Orange wheel or peel for garnish

Directions

Pour absinthe into a pre-chilled martini glass

Coat the entire glass with absinthe and toss excess liqueur down the sink

Pour gin, orange juice, grenadine, and Tribe CBD oil into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into the martini glass

Garnish with an orange wheel or peel

Understandably, many people freak out when they see absinthe listed on a cocktail recipe. First created in the 18th century, this anise-flavored liqueur gained a nasty reputation for inducing hallucinations and violent side effects. However, we now know that French wine producers were primarily to blame for this pseudoscientific smear campaign.

While absinthe has small traces of a psychoactive chemical, it’s nowhere near LSD levels. Indeed, the main danger associated with absinthe—as with any other spirit—is its high alcohol content. As long as you use this liqueur in moderation, you shouldn’t have an Edgar Allan Poe-style panic attack.

If Oranges Aren’t Your Favorite Fruit, Try Tribe’s Natural CBD Oil!

Tribe CBD works hard to cater to every customer’s preferences. That’s why we now offer both a citrus-flavored and natural CBD oil. You’ll also find these CBD oils in three potencies: 250 mg, 500 mg, and 1,000 mg. Whichever product you choose, we guarantee you’ll enjoy premium-quality, hemp-derived CBD.

If you’d like to read more about our CBD oils, we’d recommend clicking here.

Related: How legit is Tribe’s CBD? Click here for a brand review and third-party lab test results from Real Tested CBD. Bringing transparency in CBD, directly to you.