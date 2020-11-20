On the new Dishing With Digest, Réal Andrews (Taggert) opens up about the personal demons he’s conquered since his last stint in Port Charles, his close friendship with Maurice Benard (Sonny) and more with Digest’s Stephanie Sloane and Mara Levinsky. We also talk about how soaps manage to fake intimacy in the age of Covid.
PODCAST
GH’s Réal Andrews Guests On Digest’s Podcast
