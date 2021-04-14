GH’s Maurice Benard Wins Writing Award

Maurice Benard (Sonny, GH) was awarded a Christopher Award for his book, Nothing General About It: How Love (And Lithium) Saved Me On And Off GENERAL HOSPITAL. According to the official website, “The mission of The Christophers is to empower people from all walks of life to realize they have a God-given purpose that belongs to no one else but them. The Christophers put hope into action by using print and electronic media to remind each person that they are an irreplaceable child of God who can make a difference, and that constructive action works miracles.” Benard tweeted “So proud,” along with the announcement.