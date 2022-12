The day after GH confirmed the imminent exit of Marcus Coloma from the role of Nikolas, Maurice Benard (Sonny) posted a photo of himself with Coloma on Twitter with the message, “I’ve had many close, friends leave General Hospital. Of course it’s always sad, and sometimes confusing, I believe when you’re talented it’s always a blessing in disguise I always call I always call @marcuscoloma the filmmaker!!! Go kick ass buddy.”