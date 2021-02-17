GH’s Josh Swickard Expecting First Child

Josh Swickard (Chase) and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child, a daughter, they revealed on ACCESS HOLLYWOOD. “We’re having a baby!” enthused the dad-to-be. “It’s been our little secret for the last eight months,” added Lauren, who is due in six weeks and shared that she broke the news to her husband by wrapping the positive pregnancy test in a “dad wrap.” Josh beamed, “I’m seeing my wife in a new way and I’m so obsessed with every stage that we’ve had so far.” On Instagram, he posted, “#GIRLDAD so excited for this next chapter of life…. @laurenswickard let’s gooooo!!!!!!!!” To watch their interview, click here. Congratulations to the couple!