GH stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Flowers or candy?
Andrews: “Both.”
Pullos: “Is it greedy to say both?”
Wactor: “Giving flowers. Give me candy.”
Candles or fireplace?
Andrews: “Fireplace.”
Pullos: “Both again!”
Wactor: “Both. Give me fuel, give me fire, give that which I desire.”
Champagne or caviar?
Andrews: “Caviar.”
Pullos: “Champagne. I’ve never had caviar, though, so I’m biased!”
Wactor: “For her, both. For me, just the toast, baby.”
What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?
Andrews: “Lobster with butter, chocolate fondue, cheesecake.”
Pullos: “The first thing that comes to mind is sushi because it’s my favorite food; however, I am the messiest eater of all time and it’s especially bad with sushi.”
Wactor: “Blackened salmon, some coleslaw done right and brown rice.”
Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?
Andrews: “Moonlit stroll and fall asleep on the beach and wake up watching the sunrise.”
Pullos: “Moonlit stroll. ”
Wactor: “Definitely both.”
Homemade card or store-bought card?
Andrews: “Homemade card.”
Pullos: “Either. It’s the thought that counts for me.”
Wactor: “Homemade card. All day.”
Favorite love song?
Andrews: “ ‘The Prayer’ by Andrea Bocelli — my wedding song.”
Pullos: “Probably any song from Mac Miller’s The Devine Feminine.”
Wactor: “ ‘Kiss From a Rose’ by Seal. I know every- one sings that to the top of their lungs when it comes on. Don’t lie.”
Favorite celebrity couple?
Andrews: “Maurice Benard [Sonny] and Paula Benard.”
Pullos: “I’m really into Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship. I think they’re just so sweet together. ”
Wactor: “John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.”
Favorite romantic comedy?
Andrews: “Pretty Woman.”
Pullos: “Crazy Stupid Love! It’s such a cute movie.”
Wactor: “10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”
Favorite screen lovebirds?
Andrews: “Rocky and Adrian.”
Pullos: “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling!”
Wactor: “Korben Dallas and Leeloo [from The Fifth Element].”
Online dating: Yay or nay?
Andrews: “Yay.”
Pullos: “Certainly yay during the pandemic. However, when actually meeting up with someone you met online, I’d say make sure you’re very cautious.”
Wactor: “Meh.”
Best advice for singles?
Andrews: “Don’t compromise on your values. Come up with your core values and if they don’t meet every one, next. You are worth it.”
Pullos: “You’re whole on your own. Learn about yourself, focus on yourself, love yourself. If someone else is meant to be in your life, they’ll find you.”
Wactor: “Love yourself first. Just keep an eye out for the one that complements you, not completes you. And have an idea of what you’re willing to tolerate, because nobody’s perfect.”