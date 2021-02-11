GH stars share their thoughts about Valentine’s Day

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Flowers or candy?

Andrews: “Both.”

Pullos: “Is it greedy to say both?”

Wactor: “Giving flowers. Give me candy.”

Candles or fireplace?

Andrews: “Fireplace.”

Pullos: “Both again!”

Wactor: “Both. Give me fuel, give me fire, give that which I desire.”

Champagne or caviar?

Andrews: “Caviar.”

Pullos: “Champagne. I’ve never had caviar, though, so I’m biased!”

Wactor: “For her, both. For me, just the toast, baby.”

What’s on the menu at your dream romantic dinner?

Andrews: “Lobster with butter, chocolate fondue, cheesecake.”

Pullos: “The first thing that comes to mind is sushi because it’s my favorite food; however, I am the messiest eater of all time and it’s especially bad with sushi.”

Wactor: “Blackened salmon, some coleslaw done right and brown rice.”

Moonlit stroll or watching the sunrise?

Andrews: “Moonlit stroll and fall asleep on the beach and wake up watching the sunrise.”

Pullos: “Moonlit stroll. ”

Wactor: “Definitely both.”

Homemade card or store-bought card?

Andrews: “Homemade card.”

Pullos: “Either. It’s the thought that counts for me.”

Wactor: “Homemade card. All day.”

Favorite love song?

Andrews: “ ‘The Prayer’ by Andrea Bocelli — my wedding song.”

Pullos: “Probably any song from Mac Miller’s The Devine Feminine.”

Wactor: “ ‘Kiss From a Rose’ by Seal. I know every- one sings that to the top of their lungs when it comes on. Don’t lie.”

Favorite celebrity couple?

Andrews: “Maurice Benard [Sonny] and Paula Benard.”

Pullos: “I’m really into Justin and Hailey Bieber’s relationship. I think they’re just so sweet together. ”

Wactor: “John Krasinski and Emily Blunt.”

Favorite romantic comedy?

Andrews: “Pretty Woman.”

Pullos: “Crazy Stupid Love! It’s such a cute movie.”

Wactor: “10 Things I Hate About You, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.”

Favorite screen lovebirds?

Andrews: “Rocky and Adrian.”

Pullos: “Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling!”

Wactor: “Korben Dallas and Leeloo [from The Fifth Element].”

Online dating: Yay or nay?

Andrews: “Yay.”

Pullos: “Certainly yay during the pandemic. However, when actually meeting up with someone you met online, I’d say make sure you’re very cautious.”

Wactor: “Meh.”

Best advice for singles?

Andrews: “Don’t compromise on your values. Come up with your core values and if they don’t meet every one, next. You are worth it.”

Pullos: “You’re whole on your own. Learn about yourself, focus on yourself, love yourself. If someone else is meant to be in your life, they’ll find you.”

Wactor: “Love yourself first. Just keep an eye out for the one that complements you, not completes you. And have an idea of what you’re willing to tolerate, because nobody’s perfect.”