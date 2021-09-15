GH Stars Look Back On Their School Days

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Favorite subject

MacMullen: “Math.”

Shriner: “I was basically pursuing acting from the beginning of third grade. My father said, ‘Why don’t you try playing the part of a good student?’ I never did, until 10th grade. There was a teacher, Father Dennehey, who’d say, ‘Shriner, you’re enough to drive a man to drink.’ He taught American History and I became fascinated with it. I kid you not, my report card read, ‘F, F, F, F, F, A [in] American History.”

Wactor: “Spanish.”

Least favorite subject

MacMullen: “Chemistry.”

Shriner: “Oh, Geometry and Algebra. Took me three years to get through it!”

Wactor: “Pre-Calculus.”

Favorite extracurricular activity

MacMullen: “Basketball.”

Shriner: “Sports. I played every sport I could get my hands on. I was always on the basketball team. I continue to play. I played basketball with every actor in Hollywood back in the day! I played with Denzel Washington before he was Denzel Washington.”

Wactor: “Theater.”

Favorite school supply

MacMullen: “I’m one of those people who twirls pencils in their hands all the time, so a pencil, because I just love playing with it.”

Shriner: “I remember looking around and kids had these beautiful binders and pencil cases. I would say, ‘I should put something together like that,’ but it wouldn’t last very long because I just didn’t care about anything that was in that folder or that pencil case!”

Wactor: “Pencils, mechanical pencils and Trapper Keepers.”

Class clown or teacher’s pet?

MacMullen: “Somewhere in the middle.”

Shriner: “I wasn’t the pet. I wasn’t really a clown, either. I fumbled around. I was just trying to get out of there! I was the kid who would volunteer to erase the blackboard or take out the garbage just for something to do. I wasn’t interested in sitting around the classroom.”

Wactor: “Absolute clown.”

School portrait: Frame it, burn it or post it online?

MacMullen: “Probably post it online. Throwback!”

Shriner: “I saw one the other day and it was just too goony to even think about [posting].”

Wactor: “Burn ’em all.”

Detention: Rarely, regularly or never?

MacMullen: “Never.”

Shriner: “Oh, please. When I went to boarding school, if you didn’t make your grades you were forced into a detention study hall. Let me tell you, I was in all of them. I spent a lot of time in supervised detention.”

Wactor: “I didn’t live in detention, but I was no stranger, either.”

Study ahead or cram for a test?

MacMullen: “I would cram.”

Shriner: “I tried to copy my neighbor’s test or just randomly filled in the dots. I just didn’t care.”

Wactor: “Usually crammed. Mega procrastinator.”

Honor roll or just scraped by?

MacMullen: “I was an honor roll student but I almost didn’t graduate because I missed so many days. I slept in too much!”

Shriner: “What do you think?!”

Wactor: “Honor roll.”

Prom night: A bust or a blast?

MacMullen: “A blast.”

Shriner: “My senior year, I don’t think I even went. By that time, we were all hippies and driving muscle cars. I don’t think the prom was on my radar.”

Wactor: “Blast. My junior year, my date and I won prom prince and princess. I didn’t even know that was a thing.”

Reunion: Attend or skip it?

MacMullen: “Attend, for sure.”

Shriner: “My brother and I decided to go to the reunion of the high school we graduated from in Texas. I think it was the five-year reunion. I was already Scotty Baldwin and I remember that it was more of a fan event for me, because at that point, everybody was watching GENERAL HOSPITAL. I remember thinking, ‘I guess they think I made good!’ ”

Wactor: “Skipped it. Was living in L.A. and didn’t have the funds to fly back.”

Where is your diploma now?

MacMullen: “Oh, I have no clue.”

Shriner: “My sister found it about a year ago and I took a picture holding it and I put it on Twitter like, ‘Look, I have proof that I graduated!’ I don’t know where it is now, though.”

Wactor: “Probably in a box somewhere in my mom’s attic.”

In high school, my dream career was…

MacMullen: “I wanted to study nutritional science. And then I went to college to study it and I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know.’ ”

Shriner: “I wanted to be Dirty Harry. I thought maybe I wanted to be a cop, but then I realized I wanted to be a movie or TV cop. I just wanted to play one on TV!”

Wactor: “To be an actor, duh.”

