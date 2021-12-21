GH Recasts Charlotte

On her Instagram, Scarlett Fernandez confirmed that she has wrapped her run as Charlotte Cassadine, a role she played for over five years. “I’m super grateful for the opportunity that @fvalentinigh [executive producer] and @markteschner [casting director] gave me in 2016,” she wrote. “Playing Charlotte Cassadine was my favorite and I’m sad it’s come to an end. I will miss my castmates and the crew and I know the fans will support the new actor playing Charlotte. Thank you for all the support!” No word yet on her replacement’s first airdate.