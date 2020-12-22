Q&A

GH Merry Makers

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Andrews:A Christmas Carol, the original one.”

Gati:It’s a Wonderful Life and The Holiday.”

Pullos: “My mom and I watch White Christmas together every single year, so that one’s definitely up there. And, of course, I love my more modern favorites, like Elf!”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Andrews: “ ‘Little Drummer Boy’.”

Gati: “ ‘Silent Night’.”

Pullos: “Okay, so when I was younger and HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL was at its prime, a bunch of Disney stars came out with a holiday album. Well, Ashley Tisdale sang ‘Last Christmas’ and I was obsessed. I think I still know all the lyrics!”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Andrews: “Opening one present Christmas Eve.”

Gati: “Cooking our favorite Hungarian and Lebanese foods to connect to our individual heritage and memories.”

Pullos: “On Christmas Eve, my siblings and I always open one gift. We joke that we have no idea what we’re going to get, but it’s always Christmas pajamas. And whatever pj’s I get become my favorites until next Christmas Eve!”

Favorite Reindeer?

Andrews: “Dasher.”

Gati: “Comet, the ‘mom’ of the group! ‘Anyone hungry?’ ”

Pullos: “Based on name alone, Vixen and Cupid are pretty dang cool. And, of course, Rudolph!”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Andrews: “Yay.”

Gati: “All year round!”

Pullos: “I have never in my life experienced a mistletoe moment. But I’d say yay, as long as you always get consent before jumpin’ in for that kiss.”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Andrews: “Wake up early.”

Gati: “Early!”

Pullos: “Wake up early for sure! I used to run into my parents’ room at like 5 a.m. on the dot. I’ve never been the most patient, ha!”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Andrews: “Yay.”

Gati: “Definitely!”

Pullos: “Absolutely yes. I want to look as ridiculous as humanly possible.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Andrews: “Virgin.”

Gati: “Spiked or why bother?”

Pullos: “I don’t think I’ve ever had ‘grown-up’ eggnog, actually! Maybe this year’s the year to try it.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Andrews: “To be cancer-free.”

Gati: “Good health and lavender bubble bath!”

Pullos: “Hmm. A new laptop? Or, I don’t know, like a candle? Either one works, haha!”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?

Andrews: “Meditate, breathing exercises, smile and have quiet time to yourself.”

Gati: “Keep it low-key and chill, especially this year.”

Pullos: “Specifically for this year, just stay home. Keep your loved ones safe. It’ll be a teeny, tiny, intimate holiday for us all!”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?

Andrews: “That you all have a safe, healthy holiday and quality time with your loved ones.”

Gati: “For the holidays and especially for the new year, I wish everyone good health and happiness. With lots of love from Liesl!”

Pullos: “I wish for everyone to stay safe, stay healthy, and have as magical a holiday as possible. This year has been, uh, less than great for literally everyone, we all deserve a little joy.”

