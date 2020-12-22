GH Merry Makers

Favorite Holiday Movie?
Andrews: “A Christmas Carol, the original one.”
Gati: “It’s a Wonderful Life and The Holiday.”
Pullos: “My mom and I watch White Christmas together every single year, so that one’s definitely up there. And, of course, I love my more modern favorites, like Elf!”
Favorite Christmas Carol?
Andrews: “ ‘Little Drummer Boy’.”
Gati: “ ‘Silent Night’.”
Pullos: “Okay, so when I was younger and HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL was at its prime, a bunch of Disney stars came out with a holiday album. Well, Ashley Tisdale sang ‘Last Christmas’ and I was obsessed. I think I still know all the lyrics!”
Favorite Holiday Tradition?
Andrews: “Opening one present Christmas Eve.”
Gati: “Cooking our favorite Hungarian and Lebanese foods to connect to our individual heritage and memories.”
Pullos: “On Christmas Eve, my siblings and I always open one gift. We joke that we have no idea what we’re going to get, but it’s always Christmas pajamas. And whatever pj’s I get become my favorites until next Christmas Eve!”
Favorite Reindeer?
Andrews: “Dasher.”
Gati: “Comet, the ‘mom’ of the group! ‘Anyone hungry?’ ”
Pullos: “Based on name alone, Vixen and Cupid are pretty dang cool. And, of course, Rudolph!”
Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?
Andrews: “Yay.”
Gati: “All year round!”
Pullos: “I have never in my life experienced a mistletoe moment. But I’d say yay, as long as you always get consent before jumpin’ in for that kiss.”
Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?
Andrews: “Wake up early.”
Gati: “Early!”
Pullos: “Wake up early for sure! I used to run into my parents’ room at like 5 a.m. on the dot. I’ve never been the most patient, ha!”
Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?
Andrews: “Yay.”
Gati: “Definitely!”
Pullos: “Absolutely yes. I want to look as ridiculous as humanly possible.”
Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?
Andrews: “Virgin.”
Gati: “Spiked or why bother?”
Pullos: “I don’t think I’ve ever had ‘grown-up’ eggnog, actually! Maybe this year’s the year to try it.”
Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?
Andrews: “To be cancer-free.”
Gati: “Good health and lavender bubble bath!”
Pullos: “Hmm. A new laptop? Or, I don’t know, like a candle? Either one works, haha!”
Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?
Andrews: “Meditate, breathing exercises, smile and have quiet time to yourself.”
Gati: “Keep it low-key and chill, especially this year.”
Pullos: “Specifically for this year, just stay home. Keep your loved ones safe. It’ll be a teeny, tiny, intimate holiday for us all!”
Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?
Andrews: “That you all have a safe, healthy holiday and quality time with your loved ones.”
Gati: “For the holidays and especially for the new year, I wish everyone good health and happiness. With lots of love from Liesl!”
Pullos: “I wish for everyone to stay safe, stay healthy, and have as magical a holiday as possible. This year has been, uh, less than great for literally everyone, we all deserve a little joy.”