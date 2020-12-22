GH Merry Makers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Favorite Holiday Movie?

Andrews: “A Christmas Carol, the original one.”

Gati: “It’s a Wonderful Life and The Holiday.”

Pullos: “My mom and I watch White Christmas together every single year, so that one’s definitely up there. And, of course, I love my more modern favorites, like Elf!”

Favorite Christmas Carol?

Andrews: “ ‘Little Drummer Boy’.”

Gati: “ ‘Silent Night’.”

Pullos: “Okay, so when I was younger and HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL was at its prime, a bunch of Disney stars came out with a holiday album. Well, Ashley Tisdale sang ‘Last Christmas’ and I was obsessed. I think I still know all the lyrics!”

Favorite Holiday Tradition?

Andrews: “Opening one present Christmas Eve.”

Gati: “Cooking our favorite Hungarian and Lebanese foods to connect to our individual heritage and memories.”

Pullos: “On Christmas Eve, my siblings and I always open one gift. We joke that we have no idea what we’re going to get, but it’s always Christmas pajamas. And whatever pj’s I get become my favorites until next Christmas Eve!”

Favorite Reindeer?

Andrews: “Dasher.”

Gati: “Comet, the ‘mom’ of the group! ‘Anyone hungry?’ ”

Pullos: “Based on name alone, Vixen and Cupid are pretty dang cool. And, of course, Rudolph!”

Mistletoe: Yay Or Nay?

Andrews: “Yay.”

Gati: “All year round!”

Pullos: “I have never in my life experienced a mistletoe moment. But I’d say yay, as long as you always get consent before jumpin’ in for that kiss.”

Christmas Morning: Sleep In Or Wake Up Early?

Andrews: “Wake up early.”

Gati: “Early!”

Pullos: “Wake up early for sure! I used to run into my parents’ room at like 5 a.m. on the dot. I’ve never been the most patient, ha!”

Ugly Christmas Sweaters: Yay Or Nay?

Andrews: “Yay.”

Gati: “Definitely!”

Pullos: “Absolutely yes. I want to look as ridiculous as humanly possible.”

Eggnog: Virgin, Spiked Or Not At All?

Andrews: “Virgin.”

Gati: “Spiked or why bother?”

Pullos: “I don’t think I’ve ever had ‘grown-up’ eggnog, actually! Maybe this year’s the year to try it.”

Top Item On Your Gift Wish List?

Andrews: “To be cancer-free.”

Gati: “Good health and lavender bubble bath!”

Pullos: “Hmm. A new laptop? Or, I don’t know, like a candle? Either one works, haha!”

Your Tip For A Stress-Free Holiday?

Andrews: “Meditate, breathing exercises, smile and have quiet time to yourself.”

Gati: “Keep it low-key and chill, especially this year.”

Pullos: “Specifically for this year, just stay home. Keep your loved ones safe. It’ll be a teeny, tiny, intimate holiday for us all!”

Your Holiday Wish For The Fans?

Andrews: “That you all have a safe, healthy holiday and quality time with your loved ones.”

Gati: “For the holidays and especially for the new year, I wish everyone good health and happiness. With lots of love from Liesl!”

Pullos: “I wish for everyone to stay safe, stay healthy, and have as magical a holiday as possible. This year has been, uh, less than great for literally everyone, we all deserve a little joy.”