GH Faves Weigh In On Valentine’s Day

The Romantics: Tajh Bellow (TJ), Inga Cadranel (Harmony) and Parry Shen (Brad)

Flowers Or Candy?

Bellow: “Flowers.”

Cadranel: “Flowers.”

Shen: “Candy … ’cuz I can’t eat flowers.”

Candles Or Fireplace?

Bellow: “Candles.”

Cadranel: “Fireplace.”

Shen: “I’m all about efficiency — you need to light a heck of a lot of candles to get any sort of usable light, and then extinguish them all. Fireplace: Light it once, let it burn out by itself, done.”

Champagne Or Caviar?

Bellow: “Champagne.”

Cadranel: “Champagne.”

Shen: “Champagne tastes like what I’d imagine pee would taste like, so caviar.”

What’s On The Menu At Your Dream Romantic Dinner?

Bellow: “An elaborate variety of seafood.”

Cadranel: “Roasted Brussels sprouts or cauliflower with an amazing cashew cream sauce. I love pasta, especially with capers and lemon. Just some kind of creative vegetarian dish.”

Shen: “Doesn’t really matter as long as there are no children around — mine or anyone else’s.”

Moonlit Stroll Or Watching The Sunrise?

Bellow: “Moonlit stroll.”

Cadranel: “Moonlit stroll.”

Shen: “Moonlit stroll — because if I’m still up to watch a sunrise, it’s usually preceded by a night of regret. I’m sure as heck not waking up that early to see one.”

Homemade Card Or Store-Bought Card?

Bellow: “Homemade card.”

Cadranel: “Store-bought from my valentine. A homemade card is what I get from my kids and I love that it’s a special thing they do just from them.”

Shen: “If I’ve got the inspiration and time, homemade. But more often that not, easier to find a creative and well-thought-out card from a person whose job it is to make them.”

Favorite Love Song?

Bellow: “ ‘Can You Stand The Rain’, New Edition.”

Cadranel: “I don’t have a favorite. Too many great songs out there in the world! A couple that come to mind are ‘Gooey’ by Glass Animals or ‘Movement’ by Hozier.”

Shen: “ ‘When You Say Nothing At All’ by Allison Krauss and Keith Whitley — love the lyrics and they blend together so well.”

Favorite Celebrity Couple?

Bellow: “Russell Wilson and Ciara.”

Cadranel: “Johnny Cash and June Carter.”

Shen: “Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. I’ve met/worked with both on separate occasions years apart and had always said Dax was the nicest male celeb I’d ever met, and Kristen the nicest female celeb. So when they paired up, I was like, ‘Of course they found each other!’ ”

Favorite Romantic Comedy?

Bellow: “Just Friends.”

Cadranel: “Wedding Crashers or Mr. and Mrs. Smith. One definitely has more ‘rom’ and the other ‘com’.”

Shen: “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days. It’s the only romantic comedy I own on DVD because I liked it so much.”

Favorite Screen Lovebirds?

Bellow: “Spider-Man and Mary Jane.”

Cadranel: “Deadpool and Vanessa.”

Shen: “Rose and Jack from Titanic. Just a great story of two people from different worlds finding such a powerful connection within a short period of time that was tragically cut even shorter by that stupid iceberg!”

Online Dating: Yay Or Nay?

Bellow: “Nay to online dating.”

Cadranel: “Sure, online dating is what people are doing nowadays. Go for it if it works for you! I don’t know if I could get into it. I’m old-school.”

Shen: “I know it’s worked for tons of people, but I am just too leery of sketchy people to ever venture into that world. Whatever happened to good old-fashioned stalking in person to find out — ohhh … maybe I’m the sketchy one.”

Best Advice For Singles?

Bellow: “ ‘Love yourself inside and out before you want someone else to love you.’ ”

Cadranel: “ ‘Love yourself first before you try and get out there and date. Confidence in who you are is key. Know that you deserve to be loved. Also, make sure you listen!’ Nothing is worse than someone who prattles on about themselves. Be present. Lastly, ‘Don’t lose hope. There is a wonderful person out there just waiting to be your special human.’ ”

Shen: “ ‘There’s too much pressure to have it all figured out — it’s not a race. Breakup, toxic behavior or settling can only come from trying to rush things and forcing the magic to happen.’ ”