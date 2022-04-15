3 – Current characters who graduated from law school: Alexis, Diane, Martin, Molly, Scott

5 – Current characters who have served as CEO of ELQ: Lucy, Michael, Ned, Nikolas, Valentin

5 – Current cast members who’ve played more than one character on the show: Michael Easton (John/Silas/Finn), Roger Howarth (Todd/Franco/Austin), Finola Hughes (Anna/Alex), Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan), Kelly Monaco (Sam/Alicia), Charles Shaughnessy (Alistair/Victor), John J. York (Mac/James)

7 – Current characters who have legally adopted a child or are in the process of doing so: Bobbie, Lucy (on PORT CHARLES), Monica, Ned, Scott (on PC), Sonny, Willow

7 – Current characters who have graduated (or are poised to graduate) from nursing school: Amy, Bobbie, Elizabeth, Epiphany, Felix, Phyllis, Willow

7 – Current characters who have graduated from medical school: Austin, Britt, Finn, Kevin, Liesl, Monica, Portia, Terry, TJ

9 – Current characters whose spouse passed away: Bobbie (D.L. Brock), Elizabeth (Franco), Finn (Reiko), Jordan (Thomas, Sr.), Maxie (Nathan), Monica (Alan), Phyllis (Lenny), Scott (Dominique), Sonny (Lily)

9 – Current female characters who have children with different fathers: Alexis, Ava, Carly, Elizabeth, Laura, Liesl, Maxie, Monica, Olivia, Sam

10 – Current cast members who’ve appeared on DAYS: Réal Andrews (Taggert), Bonnie Burroughs (Gladys), Easton, Genie Francis (Laura), Lynn Herring (Lucy), Wally Kurth (Ned), Shaughnessy, Kirsten Storms (Maxie), Kelly Thiebaud (Britt), Donnell Turner (Curtis), Vernee Watson (Stella)

11 – Current characters who have biological grandchildren: Alexis, Anna, Bobbie, Carly, Felicia, Laura, Liesl, Monica, Nina, Olivia, Robert, Sonny, Victor

13 – Current characters whose biological child preceded them in death: Ava (Kiki), Brando (Liam), Carly (Morgan), Drew (Oscar), Felicia (Georgie), Liesl (Nathan), Monica (A.J., Dawn), Nina (Nelle), Sam (Lila), Sasha (Liam), Scott (Franco, Karen, Logan), Sonny (Lila, Morgan), Willow (the original Wiley)

13 – Current characters who were legally married to at least three different people: Alexis, Anna (inclusive of her time on ALL MY CHILDREN), Bobbie, Carly, Elizabeth, Kevin (inclusive of his time on PC), Laura, Lucy, Ned, Nikolas, Nina, Martin, Scott, Sonny

14 – Current roles (not including babies/young children) that have been played by at least three actors: Brook Lynn, Cameron, Carly, Josslyn, Jordan, Kristina, Maxie, Michael, Molly, Nikolas, Scott, Spencer, TJ, Trina

14 – Cast members who debuted as their current character more than 20 years ago: Andrews, Maurice Benard (Sonny), Leslie Charleson (Monica), Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis), Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth), Herring, Hughes, Kurth, Lindstrom, Tristan Rogers (Robert), Kin Shriner (Scott), Kristina Wagner (Felicia), York, Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie)

15 – Current characters who were introduced within the last five years: Austin, Brando, Chase, Chet, Esme, Gladys, Harmony, Marshall, Martin, Phyllis, Portia, Sasha, Stella, Terry, Trina, Willow

31 – Current cast members who’ve been nominated for a Daytime Emmy for their work on GH: Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina), Tajh Bellow (TJ), Benard, Charleson, Chad Duell (Michael), Easton, Francis, Grahn, Carolyn Hennesy (Diane), Herbst, Herring, Hughes, Michael E. Knight (Martin), Kurth, Lindstrom, William Lipton (Cameron), Lisa LoCicero (Olivia), Katelyn MacMullen (Willow), Eden McCoy (Josslyn), Monaco, Haley Pullos (Molly), Shriner, Storms, James Patrick Stuart (Valentin), Vernee Watson (Stella), Hudson West (Jake), Maura West (Ava), Laura Wright (Carly), Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) and Zeman

14, 948 – The episode number slated to air the day this issue goes on sale (April 4, 2022).