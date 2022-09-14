GH Alum John Stamos To Release Memoir

John Stamos (ex-Blackie, GH) will release his memoir, If You Would Have Told Me, in the fall of 2023, in which he will recount how he became a teen idol because of his role on GH, his career highlights and more. Stamos released the following statement, “If You Would Have Told Me is the book I never planned to write,” Stamos said in a statement, “but after losing Bob [Saget], finally becoming a father, and wanting to honor all the colorful people who have made me who I am today, I figured if not now, when? If You Would Have Told Me is my story about Hollywood, fame, fortune, and f**kups. It’s also about home, heart, and healing.”