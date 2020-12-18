GH Alum Headlines New Flick

Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre, GH) stars in Angie: Lost Girls, a drama about a teenage girl who gets caught up in a child-trafficking circle and the detective, Chase, played by Montgomery, who desperately tries to rescue her. The thriller was produced by Artists for Change, a non-profit seeking to create a positive impact through films that touch on social issues. Cady McClain (Jennifer, DAYS) is among its producers. Angie: Lost Girls is now available on major streaming platforms. Check out the trailer here.