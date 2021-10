Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki, GH) and husband Adam Fergus welcomed twin daughters last month. Erin shared the first photos of her girls on Instagram, announcing, “7 weeks ago Juno & Maude made me a mom. Well, Maude on the 9th of August and Juno on the 10th. They’re individuals already. Maude has a shock of her dad’s dark hair and Juno is dramatic just like… both of her parents.” For the adorable pics, click here.