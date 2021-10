Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eric Nelsen (ex-AJ, ALL MY CHILREN) and his wife, Sainty, welcomed a son, Eric Michael Nelsen, Jr. on Monday, September 27. Sainty posted the news on Instagram, “MICK is here!!! Eric Michael Nelsen, JR. “Mick” 7 pounds, 7 ounces 9:07am on 9/27 Lucky #7 🎲🍀” The couple are already parents to a daughter, Molly.