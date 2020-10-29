Emme Rylan Addresses GH Rumors

On October 27, Daytime Confidential reported hearing from GH setsiders that Emme Rylan (Lulu) had been let go. The actress broke her subsequent silence on Instagram on October 29, saying, “I am not in a position to be able to comment on the work stuff, so in terms of GENERAL HOSPITAL, I am going to keep that topic quiet. All you need to know is that I love everyone there, we all love each other, I’m okay, and all of your messages of love are amazing — I love you guys so much — but I just can’t talk about it.” She went on to share that since her landlord sold the house she shares with partner Don Money and their three children, Jackson, Levi and Dakota, and their efforts to find a new home in Los Angeles have been unsuccessful, the family would be leaving California. “We, meaning my family and I, have decided to do something completely insane. I have never done anything like this in my entire adult life. We are currently packing up our entire house and putting it in a pod and putting it in storage here in Los Angeles, and with only our suitcases, we are going to go on a Covid-safe, epic road trip [with] one car, three kids, two cats and two dogs.” Rylan added, “I have been working every single day, Monday through Friday, on a soap opera since 2004 [she actually began her first daytime job, as GUIDING LIGHT’s Lizzie, in 2006]. I have only been in New York and L.A. I have never really explored life outside of this bubble.” Later, she added, “Okay, could I be more vague here if I tried! I’m getting a lot of questions that I cannot answer, but people kind of being confused about maybe [I] chose to take a vacation or just take time off. So the only thing I can say is that, no, I did not choose this. I can’t say anything else, but there you go, that’s all I’m allowed to say. But I hope that kind of clears it up a little bit. So this trip is us taking an unexpected turn of events and turning it into something positive and fun for our family. So there you go.”

