DYNASTY/THE COLBYS Virtual Reunion Scheduled

A slew of former DYNASTY/THE COLBYS castmates are holding an online reunion to raised funds for the research and treatment of Long-Covid. Participating in the event are: Ray Abruzzo (ex-John), Stephanie Beacham (ex-Sable), Maxwell Caulfield (ex-Miles), Jack Coleman (ex-Steven), Terri Garber (ex-Leslie), John James (ex-Jeff; ex-Jeff, ALL MY CHILDREN), Heather Locklear (ex-Sammy Jo), Emma Samms (ex-Fallon, ex-Holly, GH) and Gordon Thomson (ex-Adam, et al). The event will take place on Saturday, March 20 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.dynastyreunion.com/.