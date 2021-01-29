INTERVIEW

Donny Boaz Weighs In On His Personal Preferences

Favorite Shampoo: “Tea Tree Mint [from OGX].”

Favorite Jeans Brand: “Hudson and AG.”

Favorite Phone App: “Robinhood.”

Favorite Type Of Cuisine: “Tacos.”

Favorite Sports Team: “Dallas Cowboys.”

Favorite Breakfast Item: “Bacon and eggs.”

Favorite Coffee Drink: “Iced coffee from Starbucks.”

Favorite Adult Beverage: “Heineken.”

Favorite Sweet Treat: “Cookies.”

Favorite Healthy Snack: “Cashews.”

Favorite Color: “Blue.”

Favorite Magazine: “ESPN.”

Favorite Book:The Alchemist.”

Favorite Item In Your Wardrobe: “Leather jacket.”

Favorite Room In Your Home: “Living room.”

Favorite Sitcom: “THE OFFICE.”

Favorite Movie:Braveheart.”

Favorite Drama Series: “GAME OF THRONES.”

Favorite TV Host: “James Corden.”

Favorite Cartoon: “SOUTH PARK.”

Favorite Comic: “Daniel Tosh and Katt Williams.”

Favorite Singer: “Aaron Lewis and Jason Aldean.”

Favorite Kitchen Appliance: “Vitamix.”

Favorite Place I’ve Ever Visited: “Tuscany and Sydney.”

