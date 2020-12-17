Donny Boaz Returns To Y&R

Donny Boaz, who took a short medical leave from the role of Y&R’s Chance after testing positive for Covid-19, revealed on Instagram that he will be back on screen on Friday, December 18. He posted a message of gratitude to Michael Gaston, real-life husband of his new on-screen wife, Melissa Ordway, (Abby), who filled in for him on Y&R, and to Ordway, writing, “I want to send out a special thank you to these two #lovebirds @mel_ordway You’re Amazing, Everyday. It’s my absolute pleasure to work with you. She called me almost everyday while I was out to check on me and I want her to know that meant a lot. @jmichaelgaston I want to thank you for stepping in to Chance Chancellors shoes at the last minute and for being a badass! The fans have no idea that you had a 3-4 day heads up and had to crank out 110+ pages a week to catch up for the time I was out. Sad I couldn’t be there for such a momentous occasion for Chance and Abby’s wedding, but simultaneously in awe of what an amazing and unique experience it was to get to marry your own spouse on daytime TV. That’s pretty cool. I’m thankful for your two. #respect #thankful #hotcouple ” In another post, he added, “For all of the fans, I will be back in Chance Chancellors shoes and on your tv on 12/18/2020. Spoiler Alert: I think Melissa Ordway and I had one of the best, most magical scenes we’ve ever shot today. She is sooo good and sooo talented. I feel lucky to get front row seats to watch her work.”