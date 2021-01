Denise Alexander’s Lesley is heading back to Port Charles. The character, Laura’s mother, has been mentioned in story of late as Laura reels from the discovery that her late biological father also sired her two new half brothers, Cyrus and Martin. Alexander played Lesley from 1973-84 and recurred again from 1996-2009. She last reprised Leslie in 2019, and also visited in 2013 and 2017.